Evans Canyon Fire 20 percent contained and nearly 74,000 acres, officials say

Officials say the Evans Canyon Fire is now 20% contained, however, the damage caused by the blaze continues to grow.

Friday night, officials said they had 20% of the fire contained, an increase of 10% from earlier in the day, and covered about 74,000 acres.

Families living along the Yakima River in Ellensburg said the fire continues to get closer to their homes.

“It definitely doesn’t make you feel comfortable,” said Michael Cox.

RELATED: Officials concerned about wind at 70,000-acre Evans Canyon Wildfire

Advertisement

Cox can see the flames burning along the Yakima River from his front yard. Friday, he spent the evening watering his property to prevent any stray embers or ash from damaging his home.

“The little bit of nervousness comes in. We got people evacuated on that side of us, and level 1 evacuations over there, and they haven’t put any out for us yet, but we’re right in the middle and we can see it,” said Cox.

While he and his family are remaining in their home, he knows what they need to do if it comes time to evacuate.

“Get the stuff that you can’t replace: your people, your family, that what you love. And get ready to go if you have to, but other than that you have to carry on like normal,” he said.