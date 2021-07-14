9,000 acres now burning in Red Apple Fire near Wenatchee

The Red Apple Fire in Chelan County is growing quickly and threatening nearby homes and businesses, forcing people to evacuate.

The wildfire is burning near Wenatchee as of Wednesday morning. It goes as far west as U.S. Highway 2 to as far east as Warm Springs Canyon Rd.

The fire started just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday and now expands at least 9,000 acres. It is currently threatening more than 1,500 homes, orchards, and a power substation.

Those 1,500 homes are all under varying levels of evacuations.

The fire is 10% contained.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said they executed a search warrant a residence believed to have been the origin of the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Experts say the main concern is that it is very dry with a lot of grass and sage fueling it.

Last night, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state resources to help local firefighters.

The Chelan County area has already experienced a wildfire this year. The Batterman Fire, which grew to more than 14,000 acres, started on July 4 and was finally contained last Saturday.

A Red Cross shelter is available to residents who have been displaced. It is located at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in the 500 block of Northwestern Avenue.

