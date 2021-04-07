Eric Church announces dates for The Gather Again Tour with stop at Climate Pledge Arena

article

Country music fans rejoice, one of the most iconic singer-songwriters is coming to Seattle this fall.

Eric Church, CMA Entertainer of the Year winner and ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee, has announced his 2021-2022 dates for The Gather Again Tour. Church will be performing in Seattle on his arena circuit at the city's new Climate Pledge Arena on October 30, 2021.

The singer made the announcement to his Church Choir fans in a video posted online Wednesday. Church is slated to tour 55 cities on his North America tour in 2021-2022.

His Seattle concert is one of the first to be announced and hosted at Climate Pledge for 2021 and one of the first artist to announce a 2021 tour after the COVID-19 pandemic halted live, indoor performances.

The concert also marks one of the first concerts to be announced in the Seattle and Tacoma area for 2021. The Weeknd recently announced rescheduled Seattle and Tacoma tour dates slated for spring 2022. James Taylor last week announced rescheduled 2020 tour dates for October 2021 at the Tacoma Dome.

Church's Seattle concert will follow current COVID-19 safety and health protocols, according to his website. For a full list of concerts and COVID-19 guidelines, visit his website here.

Tickets for Church’s Seattle appearance are available on Ticketmaster and open to the general public on May 7th. Church Choir members will have priority ticket purchasing with presale availability on May 4th.

