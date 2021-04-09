EP of DMX's 'Prayer' tracks released as rapper reportedly nears end of his life

An EP compiling some of DMX's "Prayer" tracks was released Friday, as the rapper remains on life support.

More: DMX on life support but reportedly deteriorating

"A Dog's Prayers" includes four previously released tracks -- "Prayer - Skit," "Prayer III," The Prayer IV," and "The Prayer V."

The tracks are a mix of spoken word and music that have appeared on DMX's albums over the year. The EP appeared on streaming platforms.

The compilation comes as DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, is reportedly nearing the end of his life. His former manager and close friend Craig Brodhead said he is not expected to live past Friday.

Brodhead said DMX's condition has been deteriorating after the rapper suffered a heart attack last weekend.

Advertisement

Fans of the 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper have kept a vigil outside of the hospital as they hold out hope for a recovery.

The family was expected to release a statement on Friday.