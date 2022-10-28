Enumclaw Middle School student arrested for alleged Halloween school shooting threat

An Enumclaw Middle School student was arrested early Thursday for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting on Halloween.

Enumclaw Police were alerted by a school resource officer around 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 about the threat. Other students reported the threat to school administrators, who reached out to police.

EPD's investigation determined that the threats made were found to be credible.

The student was not at school when police were contacted and he was later arrested at his home and taken into custody.

Due to federal and state privacy laws, the district said it is not able to provide information on individual students.

"However, the student remains in custody and will not be returning to campus Monday. Additionally, when a threat is made, the student issuing the threat is not permitted to return to school until a full risk assessment is completed. Completed risk assessments can result in disciplinary action ranging from short-term suspension to expulsion," the district said in a statement.

Out of an abundance of caution, Enumclaw Middle School will have an increased safety presence on Monday.

Police did not specify what if any charges the student could be facing for the alleged threat.