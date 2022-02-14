Enumclaw High School closed Monday following threat

Classes at Enumclaw High School were canceled on Monday following a threat reported overnight.

School officials said the threat that was posted on social media claimed a shooting and bombing would occur at the school on Monday. It was reported to the Enumclaw Police Department at about midnight.

The school decided to close campus out of abundance of caution after meeting with district administration and police.

"We take all threats seriously," said school officials. "Any student(s) responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent."

Anyone with information is encouraged to step forward.

"We will continue to update school families as information is available," officials said.

All other PK-8 schools will operate as normal.

School officials said police will be monitoring the school’s campus.

"The safety of students and staff is the priority," said school officials. "Our schools will continue to strive to maintain a safe learning environment for our students."

