Van backs into Edmonds pot shop, damages entrance
EDMONDS, Wash. - An Edmonds pot shop is cleaning up after a van backed into the entrance of the store and caused damage Thursday morning.
The incident happened at Dank's Wonder Emporium on 212th Street Southwest.
The shop's surveillance cameras captured someone smashing the store's windows and then what appeared to be a red caravan backing into the store's entrance.
It's unknown if the suspects stole anything from the store.
The suspects remain at large.