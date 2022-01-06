Employee injured in shooting, robbery at Shoreline pot shop
SHORELINE, Wash. - A Shoreline pot shop employee was hospitalized Thursday night after a shooting and robbery Thursday evening.
The shooting happened at Dockside Cannabis near Aurora Ave North & North 155th Street before 11 p.m.
King County Sergeant Tim Meyer told FOX 13 News that two suspects robbed the store, shot the employee multiple times and left the scene.
The employee was taken to Harborview Medical Center but their condition is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram