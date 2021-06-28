Washington emergency responders working high call volumes due to heat wave

The excessive heat is taking a toll on our region’s first responders.

From police to firefighters and paramedics, none of them can slow down just because the weather is hot. In some parts of our region, calls for service have increased exponentially.

Officials at Renton Regional Fire Authority told Q13 News said their crews experience a busy day responding to about 60 calls for service.

On Sunday, crews responded to 99 calls alone.

The high volume of calls is a reality across Puget Sound.

In the North Sound, Northshore firefighters helped a family put out a meal that got too hot in the kitchen on Monday. Crews battled danger both inside and outdoors during our region’s exceptional heatwave.

"We’re just trying to stay as cool as we can," said Wendy Booth from the Northshore Fire Department.

Crews at the call reached for drinks as the summer sun baked our region. What does it take to keep firefighters healthy while working in dangerous weather?

"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate," Booth said.

Officials in Renton say calls for service are 30% higher than a normally busy day.

As more people are rushed to hospitals with heat-related injuries, firefighters say the rest of us can help them, too.

"Try to be smart," Booth said.

Limit time in the sun, drink plenty of fluids and avoid situations that might lead first responders to show up at your front door.

One Puget Sound ambulance company serving Puget Sound told Q13 News that Sunday’s call log was 65% more than usual.

