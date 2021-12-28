Emergency cold weather shelters stay open, Energy Assistance Program in Snohomish County

Overnight shelters continue to operate through the below freezing temperature.

"The people that we serve most of the time, they’ve had the hardest luck," said Reina Hibbert of the South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter in Lynnwood. "When they come here, we are their outlet for being able to say, gosh, I really had an awesome day or yeah, I was really, really cold and it was really rough."

The emergency cold weather shelter activates between the months of November and March when temperatures get below 34 degrees or if there’s a significant weather event.

The shelter, which is operating inside Maple Park Church, is currently offering an increased capacity of up to 25 individuals a night.

"I didn’t grow up with a lot and my family was always very close to a position of possibly having to use a service like this. To the situation that these people are in, we don’t sometimes realize how close we are and how vulnerable we are and that too also reminds me why I do this work. Because they’re just as human as I am," said Hibbert.

Snohomish County residents can apply for the Energy Assistance Program. Eligible, low-income households, including homeowners, can receive a grant to help pay for heating bills one-time per season.

For phone interviews, you can call the main line for services at 425-388-3880. Hours for scheduling interviews are Monday and Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Online applications will be accepted beginning on January 3.

