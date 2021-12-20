Emerald Queen Casino launches largest sportsbook in the Northwest with new lounge in Tacoma

Monday kicks off the largest sportsbook in all of the Northwest at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma.

Sports legends like Edgar Martinez, Marshawn Lynch, Sidney Rice, Lawyer Milloy and more will join in the grand opening of the BetMGM at EQC Sportsbook lounge.

The new lounge is a place where visitors can legally wager on sporting events including professional games and college matchups between non-Washington state universities. Fans can bet on a variety of sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey, golf and boxing.

Guests can grab a spot in one of the 70 plush leather seats and watch their teams play on a 500 square foot screen, or one of more than a dozen 86-inch televisions. The smoke-free lounge also has a full bar available. A sports betting wall is near the entrance for visitors to track the latest numbers as they come in.

Sports betting on tribal land in the state became legal in March 2020 when Governor Jay Inslee signed sports betting legislation into law.

Emerald Queen Casino is hosting events to celebrate the grand opening. The ceremonies are as followed:

12:00PM – Ribbon Cutting

1:00PM – Ceremonial First Bet

1:30PM to 4:30PM – Meet and greet with sports legends

5:15PM – Game Viewing: Minnesota at Chicago

Emerald Queen Casino’s Sportsbook excitement will continue on December 27 with the launch of new betting kiosks at EQC Fife.

https://twitter.com/FranqueThompson/status/1472927414904709128

Emerald Queen Casino first opened its doors in 1996 as a riverboat on the Port of Tacoma Waterway. After 24 years and three extensive expansions later, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians has developed the Emerald Queen Casino into two sprawling casinos and hotels in the City of Fife and Tacoma — just 20 miles south of Sea-Tac International Airport.

