Emerald Eats: National Grilled Cheese Day at The Lakehouse Bellevue

Executive chef Kevin Benner and sous chef Reubin Hendricks from The Lakehouse Bellevue stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make some grilled cheese sandwiches!

April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day, and today we got a chance to create and taste a couple of the best grilled cheese recipes in the northwest.

Truffled grilled cheese

Recipe:

2 thick cut pieces of your favorite bread

2 tsp chèvre

1 tsp chopped dill (fresh)

3 oz Manchego cheese (Grated or in slices)

2 tsp butter for melting

2 grams fresh black truffle

Place the Manchego on top of one slice of bread. Grate truffle over the cheese and place the other slice of bread on top. Mix the chopped dill with the goat cheese and spread the cheese onto the top and bottom of the sandwich. Heat a pan on the stove and toast the sandwich in both sides until light brown.

More Emerald Eats recipes:

Green apple grilled cheese

2 slices of your favorite bread

1 granny smith apple

3 oz white cheddar cheese

2 tsp butter

Place the cheddar on top of one slice of bread. Top with apple slices and the remaining bread. Toast in a warm pan until golden brown.