Emerald City Comic Con reinstates mask mandate for August event

One of the PNW's largest conventions, Emerald City Comic Con, has announced that it is reinstating a mask mandate for its August convention.

Face coverings will be required throughout all areas of the convention.

ECCC said it will ask cosplayers to remove any helmets or masks upon entry to ensure that the attendee is wearing a mask.

"Remember, it can get hot under those helmets/cosplay masks, take breaks periodically to give yourself a chance to recharge," ECCC said in a news release.

Fans will be able to remove their face coverings for celebrity photo ops-- ECCC said it has increased air filtration and cleaning in those specific areas. Masks must be worn in the lines to meet the celebrities or other guests.

ECC is taking place from Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Seattle Convention Center.