Emerald City Comic Con is back in Seattle with a focus on safety

After more than a year, Emerald City Comic Con returns to Seattle with new safety requirements for people who attend.

It's been a long time since the city's biggest comic convention. COVID-19 caused cancelations and delays, but Emerald City Comic Con is finally back.

However, with the continual concerns from COVID-19, and the recent news of the Omicron variant found in several of our local counties, safety is taking the forefront this year.

That means new requirements for anyone attending the convention.

This year, everyone must show proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test. If you do not have one, you cannot get into the convention.

Also, the capacity is reduced this year and there is increased sanitation and hygiene.

Finally, masks are no longer just for superheroes at the convention. Everyone in attendance must wear one. Which Hannah Prum says makes her feel safer.

"Everyone is masking. Which is really impressive. The level of effort that the con has put into to making sure that everyone is wearing a mask and is vaccinated is more than other events I’ve been to," said Prum.

Prum came all the way from Boston to attend the convention.

She says she is so happy to be back in-person enjoying some of her favorite fandoms, and feeling safe while doing it.

The convention continues into Sunday. Some tickets are still available.