Elysian Fields to reopen for first time after closing due to pandemic

Fans will have another place to go to before heading into Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park as Elysian Fields Pub reopens for the first time since 2020.

Elysian Brewing told FOX 13 News that the restaurant will reopen on Thursday.

It had closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

This comes as the Seattle Sounders are hosting a match against F.C. Motagua in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday.

Elysian Fields is located in the stadium district in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

