Elon Musk in charge of Twitter, ousts top executives

Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, several outlets reported Thursday evening. There are reports the company's CEO and CFO have left the building.

Associated Press reports their sources say three top leaders have been ousted. They include; the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's general counsel, two people familiar with the deal said. They said Musk has fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and General Counsel Vijaya Gadde.

This comes one day ahead of the Tesla CEO's Friday deadline to close the on-again, off-again $44 billion deal with the social media company headquartered in San Francisco. His plan is to take the company private.

A Delaware judge set Friday's deadline. She threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.

On Wednesday, Musk made a grand entrance at Twitter's Market Street headquarters. In dramatic fashion, he carried a kitchen sink into the lobby during his visit. He posted a video of his antics to the the micro-blogging site, accompanied by the words, "let that sink in."

Musk told advertisers on Thursday that he is buying the social media platform to "help humanity" and doesn't want it to be a free-for-all "hellscape."

He says he's buying the San Francisco company because he believes it's important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square. The message reflects concerns among advertisers that Musk's plans for Twitter could render it more toxic and less welcoming for ads.

It was previously reported that Musk plans to eliminate 75% of the company's workforce, but this week, it was reported that Musk told staff during his visit, that news was not true.

CNET editor-at-large Ian Sherr joined KTVU on The Four just before news broke of Musk's Twitter takeover. "Supposedly the keys will be handed over after the money crosses the table and then what? I think a lot of us are really curious as to what he wants to do."

Sherr noted that in the past Musk himself has been an aggressive tweeter and that he has complained that he doesn't agree with the platform's moderation policies. Former President Donald Trump was infamously banned from the platform following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Musk has said he would reverse the ban on Trump if he were to purchase the company, calling it "morally wrong."

Meanwhile, the drama of whether Musk would purchase the company, or try to back out of it, played out in drawn-out fashion. Sherr said this has contributed to the demoralization of Twitter employees during this fraught time.

"It's hard to tell what's going to happen." Sherr said he couldn't imagine the morale getting any lower than over the last few months. "They've been trashed on Twitter by their new owner. They have been criticized endlessly. He said he wants to reverse a lot of their decisions. He doesn't know what he wants to do yet. He's throwing ideas at the wall."

It remains to be seen how low staff morale can go, or if this is a fresh start and a new chapter for the company that has called Mid-Market home for the last decade.

Associated Press contributed to this report.