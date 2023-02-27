Elon Musk back in No. 1 spot on Bloomberg's billionaires list

The title of the wealthiest person in the world belongs to Tesla CEO Elon Musk again, according to Bloomberg.

He reclaimed the status on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index late Monday afternoon, having a fortune valued at an estimated $187.1 billion at that time, the outlet reported. Musk’s net worth had reportedly been sitting around $180 billion the prior day.

French luxury giant LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault previously supplanted Musk from the No. 1 position in mid-December and had held it since then. Bloomberg pegged Arnault’s net worth at $185.3 billion on Monday.

In January, Guinness World Records had bestowed upon Musk the record for the "largest loss of personal fortune," citing a $180-billion loss between November 2021 and January 2023.

Much of Musk’s wealth is tied to Tesla, the electric vehicle and clean energy company where he is the largest individual shareholder.

Tesla recently said it generated about $24.32 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, marking a 37% increase from the same three-month period last year. The company’s profits saw a roughly 59% jump from 2021’s Q4 to $3.7 billion, while its earnings per share came in at $1.19.

Bloomberg attributed Musk’s reclamation as the world’s richest person to recent upward movement in Tesla shares.

On Monday, the company’s stock saw a nearly 5.5% increase. The share price has climbed 92% year-to-date, while it remains down over 28% on a 12-month basis.

Forbes, meanwhile, still has the Tesla CEO ranked No. 2 on its real-time billionaires list , behind Arnault and his family. On that list, Musk is about $8.6 billion below Arnault’s $206.3 billion net worth , coming in at an estimated $197.7 billion.

Musk also serves as CEO of SpaceX and Twitter , in addition to Tesla.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXBUSINESS.COM

























