Twitter CEO Elon Musk asks if he should step down in poll

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk is turning to the social media platform to determine the future of his employment.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter?" he tweeted. "I will abide by the results of this poll."

According to the tweet, the poll will close around 6 a.m. Eastern Time. No word on when the results will be released.

Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Musk took the helm, cutting the company’s workforce in half, upending the platform’s verification system, reinstating previously banned accounts — including those of white nationalists — and suspending journalists who've been covering him.

It’s an upheaval that is still continuing — fueled by Musk’s actions after he took over, his approaches to free speech and advisory oversight, how users’ feeds are changing, who can say what — and, of course, the tweets he casts into the world each day. The shift in Twitter under Musk has caused some users to abandon the platform, others to double down on it and some critics to express worry about its direction and the voices it is amplifying.

Musk has often turned to polls to make decisions about the platform and its users, sparking some controversy.

Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter last month, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click "yes" or "no" on whether Trump’s account should be restored. The "yes" vote won, with 51.8%.

Also, last month, Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, worth more than $20 billion, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter.

Recently, Musk announced that he had lifted the suspensions of the journalists who allegedly violated the platform's "doxxing" policy following the results of a poll he conducted among Twitter users.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," Musk tweeted late Friday night.

Musk conducted a 24-hour poll asking whether the accounts should be restored "now" or "in 7 days." Twitter users overwhelming voted "now" in a 59-41 point split. Nearly 3.7 million Twitter users answered the poll. That followed a separate poll Musk conducted on Thursday where "now" also led over "tomorrow," "in 7 days" and "longer," but Musk concluded that poll had "too many options."

In October, Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter. Among his first moves was to fire the social media platform’s top executives, including the woman in charge of trust and safety at the platform, Vijaya Gadde.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX News and the Associated Press contributed.