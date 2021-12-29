Ellensburg physician allegedly signed vaccine exemptions without medical justification

article

A Kittitas County osteopathic physician and surgeon's license to practice has been restricted following reports that she signed off on COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers for patients without indicating any medical reason.

County health officials said, Dr. Anna Elperin with Awake Health in Ellensburg allegedly "signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers for patients without charting or specifying a medical condition to justify the exemption."

According to court documents, Elperin's charts for at least four patients do not indicate any medical conditions that would exempt the patients from receiving a vaccine. The documents went on to say that under "assessment" in the patients' charts, Elperin allegedly wrote "immunization not carried out, unspecified patient decision."

Elperin cannot issue COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers until charges are resolved, according to county health officials. She has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

