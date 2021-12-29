Expand / Collapse search
Ellensburg physician allegedly signed vaccine exemptions without medical justification

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 13 Seattle
article

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - A Kittitas County osteopathic physician and surgeon's license to practice has been restricted following reports that she signed off on COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers for patients without indicating any medical reason.

County health officials said, Dr. Anna Elperin with Awake Health in Ellensburg allegedly "signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers for patients without charting or specifying a medical condition to justify the exemption."

RELATED: COVID vaccine verification digital record offered in WA

According to court documents, Elperin's charts for at least four patients do not indicate any medical conditions that would exempt the patients from receiving a vaccine. The documents went on to say that under "assessment" in the patients' charts, Elperin allegedly wrote "immunization not carried out, unspecified patient decision." 

Elperin cannot issue COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers until charges are resolved, according to county health officials. She has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

