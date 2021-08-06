Elementary school teacher wins $250,000 prize in vaccine lottery for military

article

An elementary school teacher was the final selected winner of the $250,00 prize from the Washington military vaccine lottery, "A Heroes Thanks."

Meredith, a single mother who is serving her 15th year in the National Gaurd, has big plans for the prize money.

"This is so exciting and I’m so overwhelmed and grateful," said Meredith.

"But at the same time, keeping in mind that there are a lot of families struggling after the pandemic, a lot of communities that are struggling. So one of the other things that I’m going to do, with my family, with my daughters – we’re going to set aside a chunk for causes and charities that will make a difference. As a teacher, that’s usually what we want to do the most is make a difference in kids’ lives."

The cash prizes from "Shot of a Lifetime" and "A Heroes Thanks" lotteries were collected in the first drawing.

Lottery Director, Marcus Glasper, believes the lottery incentive did help accelerate the vaccination process in the Washington.

