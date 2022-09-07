Elderly man in 'serious condition' after early morning shooting in Pioneer Square

article

A 72-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Pioneer Square, authorities say.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to ‘scenes of violence’ at 217 1st Ave. S at around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, a 72-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to Harborview for treatment, and is reportedly in serious condition.

At around 3:00 a.m., police surrounded the area of Alaskan Way between S Main St. and S Washington St., blocking the northbound lanes. Drivers were asked to use caution and find alternate routes.

