Edmonds-Woodway HS student arrested after ‘credible threat of violence’ against school

Police arrested an Edmonds-Woodway High School student overnight after a threat was made against the school, according to a letter sent to families.

FOX 13 News obtained a letter from Principal Allison Larson, who said there was a "credible threat of violence against our school."

The school is working with the Edmonds Police Department.

Police said Monday morning the 16-year-old student was booked in juvenile jail on suspicion of felony harassment. They also said a realistic-looking BB gun was recovered.

"We want to thank the students and families who reported information about this student’s threat right away by calling 911. Actions like that are a critical part of our district’s safety plan," Larson said.

Also in the letter, the school also said the "threat of violence may bring up different feelings for students and staff, especially following the mass school shooting in Texas just a few weeks ago. If your student needs support, please reach out to our counseling office.

Additional police presence will be on school campus Monday morning.

For other threats or safety concerns families and students are reminded to contact the school’s staff directly, and if it’s urgent to call 911.

