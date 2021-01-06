Edmonds man faces 10 years in prison following arson attacks during Seattle protest

article

A 20-year-old Edmonds man faces 10 years in prison in connection to arson attacks to Seattle Police vehicles during violent protests in Seattle in May.

On Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, Kelly Thomas Jackson pled guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device during the violent protest in downtown Seattle.

Photo of suspect at Seattle protest on May 30, 2020. Photo courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Washington

According to court records, Jackson was an identified suspect following an anonymous tip at the destructive Seattle protest. Various cellphone videos showed a white male suspect in distinctive clothing with two bottles filled with flammable materials, Molotov cocktails, attempting to burn two police vehicles. Court-authorized analysis confirmed cell phone records and video confirming the suspect was Jackson.

In court, Jackson admitted to throwing one Molotov cocktail into a police vehicle, and another one at a vehicle, which bounced off and exploded on the sidewalk.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Alchohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Seattle Police Department, Edmonds Police Department and Mountlake Terrace Police Department.