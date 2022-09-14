Edmonds Police seek man suspected of following, groping person in grocery store

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Edmonds Police Department)

Edmonds Police need help identifying a man suspected of following and groping a teenager at a grocery store.

Authorities say around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect walked into the Ranch 99 Market off Pacific Hwy. He reportedly followed an 18-year-old into several aisles, passing by them very closely.

According to Edmonds Police, the suspect eventually pressed himself up against their backside and groped them, then walked out of the store.

Witnesses told officers the suspect got into the back of a blue or black four-door sedan, which pulled out of the lot and drove north on Highway 99.

The suspect is described as a white man between 35–45 years old, around 5’7" with brown eyebrows and green eyes. He was seen wearing a two-tone beanie, face mask, white shirt, dark shorts and light-colored sneakers with dark laces.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Edmonds Police at policetips@edmondswa.gov or (425) 771-0212. Detectives believe there may be more victims.