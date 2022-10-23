Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff

A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning.

Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.

Officers arrived and tried to negotiate with the man for several hours, but authorities say he remained aggressive and threatening.

Police advised the man he was under arrest, but he made no attempt to surrender.

Around 5:30 a.m., police say the man tried to escape up the stairs of the motel, but an officer subdued him with a Taser.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation, then booked in the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and felony harassment.