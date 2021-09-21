Edmonds Police looking for missing nine-year-old girl, last seen in Des Moines

article

The Edmonds Police Department needs help finding a missing nine-year-old girl last seen in Des Moines Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Anastaisha Laughlin has gone missing before, and this time was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines.

Anastaisha was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, leggings, no shoes and carrying a stuffed white unicorn. Authorities say she is familiar with the bus system.

Anyone with information on Anastaisha’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

