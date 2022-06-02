Edmonds police investigate after 2 men robbed, assaulted 2 women on the Interurban Trail

Police are investigating, asking the public for help identifying two men who robbed and assaulted two women while walking on the Interurban Trail Wednesday evening.

According to the Edmonds Police Department (EPD), the incident happened at around 6:00 p.m. where the trail intersects with 76th Ave. West. Authorities say the suspects ran up behind the victims, pressed their guns against them, and hit them with their weapons. One of the suspects stole a victim’s phone and held it in front of her face to unlock it using the face recognition feature. First responders arrived minutes after the 911 call, and treated the victims who suffered minor injuries.

Detectives spent Thursday following up on leads and canvassing the neighborhood where the attack happened. Authorities say the suspects and their vehicle were described as:

Suspect #1 was a black male, between 22 and 25 years old, standing between 5’8" and 5’10" with a medium build. This suspect wore a black gator mask, black or red hoody and black sweatpants.

Suspect #2 was a male with a dark-complexion, between 18 and 22 years old. He was around 6’0" tall with a slim build. He wore a teal gator mask, a teal jacket with a zipper in the front and black sweatpants.

The suspects’ vehicle is a black, early 2000s Nissan Altima with chrome trim around dark tinted windows. The car did not have a front or rear license plate. Both suspects were seen getting into the backseats before it drove northbound on 76th Ave.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call EPD’s tip line at 425-771-0212 or email them at policetips@edmondswa.gov.

