Edmonds Police at scene of domestic violence standoff, no injuries reported

article

Edmonds Police are gathering outside a home, where they say an armed domestic violence suspect has barricaded themselves in.

Details are sparse at the moment – authorities are at a home near 234th Street and 82nd Place Way. Officers reportedly were able to move a "potential hostage" outside to safety.

No injuries have been reported. A SWAT Team was called to the scene and is negotiating with the suspect.

FOX 13 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

RELATED: 1 killed, 3 injured in Midland shooting Saturday night

READ MORE: Man sentenced to 40 years for deadly armed robbery of Puyallup shop owner

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: