Expand / Collapse search
Air Stagnation Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
4
Dense Fog Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Air Stagnation Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Dense Fog Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Edmonds Police at scene of domestic violence standoff, no injuries reported

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Edmonds
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Edmonds Police Department)

EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds Police are gathering outside a home, where they say an armed domestic violence suspect has barricaded themselves in.

Details are sparse at the moment – authorities are at a home near 234th Street and 82nd Place Way. Officers reportedly were able to move a "potential hostage" outside to safety.

No injuries have been reported. A SWAT Team was called to the scene and is negotiating with the suspect.

FOX 13 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

RELATED: 1 killed, 3 injured in Midland shooting Saturday night

READ MORE: Man sentenced to 40 years for deadly armed robbery of Puyallup shop owner

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: