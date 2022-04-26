Edmonds considering ban on use of public space for shelter

The Edmonds City Council could consider a proposal that appears to be aimed at the homeless population.

It would make it illegal to camp on public property or use public space for shelter if a person has refused official overnight shelter in the city.

The council could vote as soon as Tuesday.

This comes at a time when the city recently received an independent report that indicated fewer people are homeless in the city of Edmonds.

The National Homelessness Law Center has already sent a letter to the Edmonds City Council.

"Both public policy and constitutional precedent advise against policies that punish people for being unsheltered and that prevent them from life-sustaining activities such as sleeping. We are eager to work with the mayor's office and city council on replacing this proposal with policies and practices that effectively and humanely address homelessness in your community."

If the proposal passes, a person who violates the ordinance could face a fine of up to $1,000 and even up to 90 days in jail.

The public will be able to comment on the ordinance.