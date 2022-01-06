Edmonds City Council reduces fee for ‘streateries’

A controversial "streatery" fee was reduced thanks to leaders in Edmonds.

Last month, the Edmonds City Council voted 5-2 to extend permits for streateries through April.

The initial fee for businesses was going to be $4,000 to extend the permit.

On Tuesday, council members decided to cut the price and offer restaurants the choice to keep the dining through April for $500 per month.

A streatery area is an outdoor seating arrangement, typically in a parking space or sidewalk.They became popular in the early months of the pandemic, and many businesses have decided to keep them up even as restrictions ease.

However, streateries have divided the city of Edmonds.

Businesses said staff were buoyed by the business brought in by arrangements while other business owners said they're taking advantage of pandemic precautions, exhausting parking and hurting non-restaurant businesses in the process.

