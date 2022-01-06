Expand / Collapse search
Edmonds City Council reduces fee for ‘streateries’

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Edmonds
FOX 13 Seattle

‘Streateries’ fee cut in half in Edmonds

A controversial streateries fee just got cut in half thanks to local council members.

EDMONDS, Wash. - A controversial "streatery" fee was reduced thanks to leaders in Edmonds. 

Last month, the Edmonds City Council voted 5-2 to extend permits for streateries through April. 

The initial fee for businesses was going to be $4,000 to extend the permit. 

RELATED: Edmonds City Council votes to keep 'streateries,' businesses must pay $4K to extend permit

On Tuesday, council members decided to cut the price and offer restaurants the choice to keep the dining through April for $500 per month. 

A streatery area is an outdoor seating arrangement, typically in a parking space or sidewalk.They became popular in the early months of the pandemic, and many businesses have decided to keep them up even as restrictions ease.

However, streateries have divided the city of Edmonds. 

RELATED: Edmonds split on how to continue with pandemic 'streeteries'

Businesses said staff were buoyed by the business brought in by arrangements while other business owners said they're taking advantage of pandemic precautions, exhausting parking and hurting non-restaurant businesses in the process.

