Edmonds businesses, customers eager for Phase 3 reopening

Monday’s scattered rainstorms didn’t reign over Edmonds all day. By afternoon, the sun was shining bright on the town’s main commercial district downtown. The spring weather sprouted high hopes for businesses owners as well, hoping relaxed pandemic restrictions could provide customers an experience lost nearly one year ago.

The new requirements allow most restaurants to expand to 50% capacity. Plus, alcohol can now be served until midnight.

The move into Phase 3 is a welcome change for Engle’s Pub owners. The new requirements allows 10 people to join at a single table.

Masks and distancing will still be required, but Monday’s change was a far cry to the uncertainty many business owners faced last year.

"People are so tired of being cooped up," said owner Dawn Vinberg. "You can have a little fun and our revenue is starting to pick up."

But, not every business can easily transition into the new restrictions. Each business faces unique challenges revealed or exacerbated by Phase 3 requirements.

Still, many shoppers in Edmonds told Q13 News on Monday that they welcomed the relaxation of rules.

"Oh yes, said shopper Joan Mauriello. "Now maybe we’ll stay like this."

Restrictions will be reviewed every three weeks. Larger counties will endure different guidelines for progressing to the next phase than smaller ones.

The mood for many in Edmonds on Monday expressed optimism for the future.