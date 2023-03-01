Ed Sheeran’s wife diagnosed with tumor during pregnancy: ‘Spiraling through depression’

article

Ed Sheeran is opening up about several low points in his life.

The Grammy Award-winning songwriter revealed his wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant with their second child.

After discovering the life-changing news, Sheeran’s best friend Jamal Edwards died unexpectedly at the age of 31. These two devastating events left the singer "spiraling through depression."

The "Shape of You" singer unveiled his "deepest, darkest thoughts" in his new album "Subtract," which is his sixth studio album and part of his mathematical albums.

"I had been working on ‘Subtract’ for a decade…recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he announced in a statement on his Instagram.

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings… And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts…Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," Sheeran announced.

In May 2022, Sheeran and his wife welcomed their second baby girl, Jupiter, to their family. The couple welcomed their first child, Lyra, in August 2020. The announcement came as a shock to many fans who were not aware that Seaborn was even pregnant.

Meanwhile, after learning his pregnant wife had a tumor, another traumatic turn of events occurred in Sheeran’s life.

"My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety," he added.

Sheeran won a U.K. copyright battle over his 2017 hit "Shape of You" in a plagiarism lawsuit.

"I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer used music as his therapeutic outlet and noted that his latest album is "honest."

"It's opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life… This is last February's diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract."

"Subtract" will be available to fans on May 5. Within the same month, the 32-year-old singer will kick off his North American "+-=÷x" (Mathematics) Tour. It is Sheeran's first tour since 2018.

