Eastern Washington University won't require vaccines before fall semester

Eastern Washington University will not require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school this fall.

The announcement from EWU Interim President David May breaks with most, if not all, other major colleges in the state.

"In the spirit of transparency, we know that the decision to get vaccinated is not one that we can make for you," May told students in a letter posted on the school's website. "There are good reasons, religious, medical, and philosophical, why someone may choose not to be vaccinated. And we have been clear that public health and safety is a responsibility that we all share and choosing to be vaccinated is how Eagles take care of one another and our broader community."

Nearby Washington State University was among the first in the state to announce vaccine mandates for both students and staff.

RELATED: Mariners to open vaccinated-only sections with $10 tickets, perks for vaccinated fans

The University of Washington, Pacific Lutheran University, Central Washington University, Western Washington University and Seattle University will require vaccines.

Although vaccinations won't be required, May said school leaders are considering easing some restrictions for vaccinated students. They may also designate areas of campus where a vaccine is required.

"But the university feels at this time it is up to each of us to take the necessary steps for a healthy and safe return," May said.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram