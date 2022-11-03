I-90 closed near North Bend following multiple collisions

Several car crashes have forced the closure of I-90 near North Bend.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said they had to close eastbound lanes after several car crashes. Just a half hour later they announced both directions of the freeway are closed.

The mountain passes got their first major snow of the season. Officials forecast up to six inches of snow on Snoqualmie Thursday night.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.