EB I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after closing due to spinouts

Eastbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened after closing due to multiple spinouts on Tuesday morning.

The closure happened before 8 a.m. and was about five miles west of Snoqualmie Summit.

Before 9:30 a.m., eastbound lanes reopened. Chains are required except vehicles with all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive.

Westbound lanes are open.

For those traveling westbound over the passes, traction tires are required and chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

