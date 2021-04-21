Earth Day: Help save the planet, learn about climate change with dozens of free documentaries on Tubi

article

This planet has been home to all sorts of species from the simplest of microscopic organisms to complicated and intelligent human beings.

Earth has given life and helped it thrive so it only makes sense that there is a dedicated day to celebrate it.

After a whirlwind year when an ongoing pandemic halts daily life on Earth for almost all humans, the big blue marble kept spinning and gave us sunshine and fresh air, rekindling our love for nature and reminding us not to take this planet for granted.

Celebrate Earth Day on April 22 and educate yourself on the impacts humans have had on climate change and reinvigorate your urgency to make changes happen - big or small - to keep Earth healthy and clean for future generations to enjoy.

Tubi has dozens of documentaries and shows highlighting the beauty and spoils Earth has to offer, for free.

Earth Day (2015): Starring Bill Oberst Jr., William McNamara, KJ Schrock and Danni Dandan Gadigan.

"This Earth Day - take a tour around our planet as this comprehensive feature length documentary explores the impact of human existence upon the Earth and what can be done to prevent an ecological disaster. With footage shot around the world, Earth Day both entertains and educates the viewer on the latest global warming and climate change efforts to restore our Earth."

Carbon Nation (2010): Starring Richard Branson.

"Bypassing politics and fingerpointing, this forward-thinking documentary zeroes in on enterprising individuals — from a wind farmer to a solar-panel retrofitter — who are devising business-minded ways to avert the looming climate crisis. The cross-country expedition yields encounters with Virgin Group CEO Richard Branson, Earth Day founder Denis Hayes and former CIA director James Woolsey, along with everyday pioneers in low-carbon living."

One Day on Earth (2011): Starring The Dalai Lama.

"One Day on Earth is the first film made in every country of the world on the same day. We see both the challenges and hopes of humanity from a diverse group of volunteer filmmakers assembled by a participatory media experiment. The world is greatly interconnected, enormous, perilous, and wonderful."

Xploration Nature Knows Best (2015): Starring Danni Washington.

"An entertaining marine biologist presents the fun, clever ways scientists, engineers, and innovators imitate nature to create amazing advancements."

Vanishing of the Bees (2009): Starring Elliot Page.

"Earth and the change in climate are examined in this documentary about the dwindling bee population, and what that means for human beings."

Earth's Survival: Decoding the Science (2014): Starring Liz Courtney and Joerg Alterkruse.

"This documentary breaks down scientific data on climate change into digestible, easy-to-understand science and shows the crucial moment the planet is in."

Planet E: Fixing Earth From Your Backyard (2018): Starring Oliver Preusche and Goetz Bielefeldt.

"A look at the most urgent climate emergencies facing the planet and the work scientists and activists around the world are doing to save it."

The Human Element (2019): Starring James Balog.

"Through the lens of a photographer and explorer, see how climate change is directly impacting the health and livelihoods of people across the country."

Check out Tubi’s dozens of movies showcasing Earth’s beauty on Tubitv.com.

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

