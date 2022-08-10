Early morning fire destroys home in Lake Symington

A family is safe after a house near Lake Symington burst into flames early Wednesday morning.

According to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue (CKFR), just before 1:00 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on NW Overland Trail on the east side of the lake.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

When crews arrived, they found a single-story home with flames coming out of all sides of the building. Authorities say everyone made it out safely.

The County Fire Marshal will be leading the investigation. As of 9:00 a.m., the cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story.