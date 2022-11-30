Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers at Hawaii 7-Eleven to 'right this wrong' of candy thefts as 14-year-old

article

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joked this week he had finally "exorcised this damn chocolate demon" after he returned to the Hawaii 7-Eleven — where he claimed he used to steal a Snickers "every day" as a 14-year-old – and bought out all of the nougat bars.

The "Black Adam" star explained in an Instagram post that his family was "broke as hell" when he was living on the island and for nearly a year when he was 14, he would swipe a Snickers from the store as his pre-workout snack.

The actor and former wrest l er known as "The Rock" said his family was "evicted from Hawaii" in 1987, and he had wanted to return to "right this wrong" for decades.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 50-year-old had a clerk ring up all of the store’s Snickers, leaving them on the counter and telling him to give the Snickers to any customers who look like they’re going to steal one.

He also tipped the clerk who had the task of counting the dozens of bars.

Additionally, he paid for all of the customers’ groceries while he was in the 7-Eleven, reaching a bill of $298.

He wrote that he realized the deed might seem "silly" to some, but Johnson noted that every time he has returned to Hawaii and gone by the 7-Eleven, he "always knew" that he "needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had - the right way."

RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson opens up about mental health: ‘You gotta ask for help’

"And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there. Least I could do considering all the s--- I used to steal from here," he added.

Johnson continued: "We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces."

For the latest updates on this story go to FOXBusiness.com.