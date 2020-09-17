Dump truck stolen in Seattle leads to chase on I-5 into Snohomish County

article

A suspect who stole a dump truck full of gravel from a construction site in Seattle led police on a lengthy chase through King and Snohomish counties.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says the suspect stole the truck somewhere on Boren Avenue about 10:40 a.m. An off-duty King County Sheriff's deputy was doing private security in the area and saw the suspect steal the truck.

Johnson says the deputy contacted dispatch, and then county vehicles spotted the trick on I-405 near Bellevue.

WSP laid a spike strip in Kirkland, but the truck continued north into Snohomish County, eventually merging onto northbound I-5.

He exited on SR-525, where he ended up stopping. He was taken into custody without incident. No other vehicles or people were involved.