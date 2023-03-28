DUI suspect arrested after evading police in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood

Seattle Police arrested a DUI suspect who tried to evade police, and even injured some officers while attempting to escape.

Officers spotted a "suspicious vehicle" in the Georgetown neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 5:45 a.m., officers tried to stop the car near Sixth Ave S and S Michigan St, but the suspect sped off.

Police found the suspect vehicle a short time later in the same area.

According to authorities, the man resisted officers and got back into his car, injuring some officers when he drove away while they tried to hold on.

The man reportedly rammed a police patrol car as he left the area.

Another officer crashed into the suspect vehicle and rendered it inoperable.

Seattle firefighters provided medical aid to the suspect and officers, who suffered minor injuries. The suspect was then arrested for driving under the influence and eluding, and will be booked into King County Jail.