DUI driver arrested for driving the wrong way on I-90 near Issaquah

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a DUI suspect for driving the wrong way on I-90 near Issaquah early Thursday morning.

According to the WSP, just before 1:00 a.m., 13 people called 911 to report a driver traveling in the opposite direction of eastbound I-90. Authorities say those 13 calls served as important updates for troopers to zero in on the suspect’s location.

The WSP says when troopers arrived, the driver was pulled over on exit 18 near Gore Point in Issaquah still facing the wrong way.

Authorities say beer cans were clearly visible inside the armrest storage box, and the suspect was arrested, booked into the King County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.