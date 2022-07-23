DUI driver arrested after crashing into bus, injuring 5 in Bellevue

article

A suspected DUI driver was arrested after smashing into a Bellevue Metro bus, sending five passengers to the hospital early Saturday morning.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), the 25-year-old driver fled from police when they tried to pull him over for suspected driving under the influence just after midnight. When the pursuit reached the corner of Bel-Red Rd. and NE 24th St., the driver slammed his red Ford Mustang into the side of a city bus.

Authorities say five people riding the bus during the crash were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, who also had minor injuries, was handcuffed on scene and arrested for DUI.

According to the Washington State Patrol, anyone who sees someone who appears to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is urged to call 911 immediately.