DUI crash kills 17-year-old girl, injures 2 in Rainier

A man and woman were injured, and a teenage girl killed, in a suspect DUI crash in Rainier on Saturday.

Thurston County Sheriff's deputies were called to a two-car collision near Rainier Rd SE and 138th Ave SE around 5:45 p.m. Their investigation revealed an 18-year-old man was driving north on Rainier Rd, when he lost control at the curve and swerved over the oncoming lane.

Another car was driving south and struck the car on the passenger side, killing a 17-year-old girl in the front seat.

The man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, then transferred to Harborview for treatment of serious injuries. The driver in the victim car, a 24-year-old woman, was taken Providence with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Police: 2 arrested, 2 sought in Gig Harbor crime spree

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

According to the sheriff's office, the smell of alcohol was apparent from the 18-year-old, and authorities say he will be booked into jail for DUI, vehicular homicide and vehicular assault once he is released from the hospital.