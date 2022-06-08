Drywall spill blocks most southbound lanes of I-405 near Kirkland

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Washington State Patrol)

A drywall spill has blocked lanes of southbound I-405 in Kirkland, backing up traffic 4.5 miles.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the spill happened, but say no one was injured. The right three lanes of southbound 405 are blocked by sheets of drywall and dust, and crews are on-scene cleaning up.

Pictures taken by Washington State Patrol show the rear trailer of the truck flipped upside down.

Traffic is reduced to just two lanes, and the Washington State Department of Transportation’s traffic map shows backups extending up to 160th St, south of Woodinville – roughly 4.5 miles.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Washington State Patrol is evaluating the spill, and say to expect delays through the area. A tow truck is en route to flip the trailer right side up.