Drug trafficker sentenced to 4 years in prison for selling meth in Western WA

A drug trafficker was sentenced Monday to almost four years in prison for selling meth in Western Washington.

The U.S. District Court in Tacoma sentenced 28-year-old Omar Arellano-Hernandez, of Mexico, to 46 months in prison. Arellano-Hernandez was arrested in Puyallup on April 20, 2020, after meeting to deliver more than six pounds of meth to another trafficker, who was also arrested.

Officers learned Arellano-Hernandez was staying at a hotel in Tukwila, and seized more meth and $34,000 in cash from his room.

The Department of Justice says Arellano-Hernandez was in the U.S. illegally and will likely be deported after his prison term.

"We cannot lose sight of the damage methamphetamine continues to wreak in our communities," said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. "Overdose deaths from methamphetamine are at record high levels. Those in the grip of meth addiction struggle with the mental illness and frequently commit crimes to fuel their habit – making the community as a whole a victim of this drug trafficking."

