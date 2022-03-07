Drug trafficker admits to more than 400 online sales of fentanyl, meth, other drugs on darknet

A 28-year-old Washington man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to drug and gun charges.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Nicholas Partlow admitted to selling drugs on the darknet more than 400 times. He also admitted to selling drugs locally and possessing five firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol equipped with a silencer.

According to the plea agreement, postal investigators seized multiple packages between Partlow and his customers containing, fentanyl pills, heroin and other controlled substances. Investigators also ordered heroin, meth and other drugs from Partlow via the darknet.

Authorities say Partlow continued trafficking drugs even after Nov. 2020 when law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his Issaquah home where they found heroin, meth, fentanyl, etamine, GHB and other drugs, along with cash and cryptocurrency from drug sales.

Partlow pleaded guilty to two felonies: conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possessing firearms in furtherance of that crime.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge along with a mandatory minimum 5-year prison term for the firearms charge.

Partlow also agreed to forfeit items including guns, electronics, cryptocurrency, cash and seven wristwatches.

