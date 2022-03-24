Drug smuggling scheme busted at Forks prison, 4 arrested

article

Four people were charged after the Department of Corrections uncovered a scheme to bring illicit drugs into the Olympic Corrections Center, a minimum-security prison in Forks.

The investigation began in December of 2021, when multiple inmates within the facility exhibited signs of being under the influence of drugs.

The investigation found that 24-year-old Luis Reyes, an inmate, arranged for his 39-year-old sister, Patricia Lemus-Camacho, to drive to the facility and throw a package of controlled substances over the fence on two occasions.

DOC officers were able to intercept the third package on Dec. 16 that contained 37 Suboxone strips, approximately ¼ ounce of suspected heroin, approximately ½ an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, and tobacco. The total street value of the package was approximately $1,600.

Lemus-Camacho was charged with delivery of controlled substances and second-degree introducing contraband,

Reyes, who remains in prison, has additionally been charged with delivery of controlled substances and second-degree introducing contraband,

