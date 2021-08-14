Driver warns of road rage dangers after he was shot at in his car in Tacoma

A man shot at this past week during a road rage incident, shares his story with Q13 News in the hopes others will never deal with the same situation.

On Monday night Jeremy, who is not revealing his last name, faced one of the most terrifying things you can imagine.

"I saw a flash, and I heard a couple of shots, and then something hit the car," he said. "Try to kill somebody over nothing," he added.

Investigators say report at 10:39 pm a black Toyota drove sporadically on I-5 South in Tacoma near the interchange ramp to westbound SR-16.

Jeremy says the driver of the Toyota cut him off, so he gave the drive the middle finger in response.

"When I flipped him off I didn’t think anything of it, but as I was looking and I saw something in his hand, a black object in his hand, and I saw the flash and heard that shot," said Jeremy.

Jeremy’s car was hit in the passenger-side back door. He wasn’t hurt, but he says it’s terrifying to think of what could have happened.

"What if my kids were in the car, what if one of them were sitting there and they started shooting, my kid would have been hit," he said.

Investigators don’t have much information on the suspect but do say he drove a car with a "Get in Go" sticker next to the license plate. Get in Go is a car share company.

Jeremy is sharing his story as a warning to anyone who may be in a similar situation.

"Road rage is real and people out there really don't care. And they will try to take your life even for something as simple as someone getting upset and flipping them off," he said.

This is just one of several similar incidents over the last few months.

On August 2nd, someone shot another person’s car several times as drove on I-5 near downtown Seattle.

In July, two people were hit during a shooting on I-5 in King county.

Also in July, not a shooting, but during a road rage incident a man got out of his car and hurled an axe into another driver's windshield.

And in late May, a driver was hit in the leg in a road rage shooting in Tacoma.

