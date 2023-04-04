Driver suspected of impairment taken into custody after wrong-way crash on I-405

Troopers are investigating after multiple people were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-405 in Kirkland Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, just north of Northeast 70th Place at about 2 a.m. It also blocked three lanes.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said two cars were involved in the crash and a woman, who was suspected of impairment, was driving the wrong-way and later taken into custody.

Johnson also said two people in the other car were taken to Harborview Medical Center, but their conditions are not known.