Driver suspected of DUI arrested after Everett crash that killed motorcyclist

A driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a crash that killed a motorcyclist last week in Everett.

Before 8:30 p.m. on May 20, a person called 911 to report about a crash involving a car and motorcycle near 112th Street and Evergreen Way.

When an Everett officer arrived at the scene, it appeared that a Honda Accord was turning as the motorcyclist was approaching. This caused a crash and the motorcycle rider was ejected from the bike.

The officer spoke to witnesses at the scene.

According to court documents, an occupant in the car said he was the driver and the other said she was the passenger but based on the configurations of the seats, the officer noticed they were not consistent with the heights of the driver and passenger. After challenging the occupants in the car, they both recanted and admitted to who the driver was.

Documents said the officers noticed the driver was "jittery and high-energy" and performed standardized field sobriety tests on her.The driver later admitted to taking a hit of methamphetamine that morning, and the officer had reason to believe that the driver was under the influence during the crash.

According to court documents, the driver told the officer she didn’t see the motorcyclist until it was upon her.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The driver was arrested and after the arrest, a meth pipe, multiple lighters, small bags of drugs were found on her. She was taken to Providence Hospital for a clearance to book. She was later booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Advertisement

The motorcyclist died from injuries in the crash.